Pair remanded in custody at Dundee Sheriff Court over claims of heroin dealing

Two men have appeared in court over allegations of drug dealing.

James Smillie, 42, and 57-year-old Edward Paton are accused of being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug heroin.

The pair were allegedly involved in dealing the drug between November 11 and December 12 this year on Anderson Lane.

Both Smillie, no fixed abode, and Paton, of Deveron Terrace, appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Neither man made any plea or declaration when they appeared before Sheriff John Morris QC.

They were both remanded in custody after their cases were continued for further examination.