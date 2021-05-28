Two men have appeared in court in connection with thefts in the north-east and Tayside.

It comes after police were made aware of two cars having been stolen from outside a property in Gladstone Gardens, Fettercairn.

The cars were ultimately traced in Craigievar Terrace, Garthdee, and Hazeldean Court, Hazlehead.

Officers had also been investigating housebreakings, sneak-in thefts and attempted thefts in Aberdeen and the Marykirk and Stracathro areas of Tayside.

A number of items reported stolen were recovered by officers during the investigation, including three wedding rings.

Main and Buchan made no plea

Jay Main, 20, and Jordan Buchan, 21, have now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Main is accused of being in possession of stolen goods, as well as two charges of theft from a motor vehicle.

He is also charged with being in a building with the intent to commit theft, and drugs possession.

Buchan is facing a charge of theft from a motor vehicle, drug possession as well as charges under the road traffic act.

The men, both of Aberdeen, made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. Main was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again within a week.

Buchan was granted bail and no further dates have been set for future appearances.