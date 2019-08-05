Two men due in court after Fife incident reportedly involving firearm

Two men are due to appear in court following a serious incident in Fife yesterday.

Officers responded to a report of an ongoing incident where weapons had been presented amongst those involved, around 2pm.

A 47-year-old woman was found with various injuries to her body, including a injury to her chest, which is believed to have been caused by an air weapon.

She was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital but has since been discharged.

Inquiries were carried out within Nicol Street and Ivanhoe Drive, Glenrothes over the course of Sunday afternoon and evening, resulting in three arrests.

Two men, aged 36 and 21, have been held in custody and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The third man was arrested but released without charge.

Police said they were continuing to investigate the matter and were following positive lines of inquiry.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick said: “I want to stress again that this has been an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the general public.

“Two men have now been charged as part of this investigation, but we are continuing with our inquiries and I would urge anyone who believes they have any relevant information to contact police immediately. I would also like to thank the members of the public who assisted us and also all the officers involved.

“Crimes of violence will not be tolerated in the Kingdom and through Operation Path we will utilise all resources at our disposal to identify perpetrators of such offences and bring them to justice.”