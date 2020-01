Two men have been charged in connection with two “similar but unrelated” incidents in Dundee.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday after being found in three gardens in Kinloch Park, allegedly with the intention to commit theft.

On Saturday a 35-year-old man was arrested in the Douglas area and charged with two alleged housebreakings.

He was also found in possession of a weapon.

Both are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.