Two men charged with alleged vandalism following rooftop rescue in Dundee

Fire crews were scrambled to a flat in the early hours of this morning to assist police in retrieving a man from the rooftop.

Police alerted the fire service shortly before 1am to rescue a person from a building in the Hilltown.

Neither organisation could elaborate on the exact location where the incident took place, only saying it happened around the Hilltown Clock area.

A fire service spokeswoman said an aerial appliance from the Macalpine Fire Station attended the scene at around 12.53am to assist police before a person was rescued.

The matter had been brought under control shortly before 2am with police confirming two 27-year-old men were subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Neither organisation was able to confirm whether either person was the man who had been stuck on the rooftop.

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland can confirm that two 27-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism at a residential property in Hilltown, Dundee.

“The incident happened around 12.40am on Friday 14 February 2020. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”