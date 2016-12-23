Home » News » Local » Court » Two men charged after thefts of cars and designer clothes in Dundee and Fife
Two men have been charged in connection with thefts of cars and designer clothes in separate raids this month.

A 32-year-old and 24-year-old man have been charged in connection with the following:

Seven cars stolen from Ancrum Autos, Charleston Drive, Dundee on 12 December;
Break-in at Size, High Street, Dundee on 20 December;
Theft of two Audi motor cars from Liff Park, Liff between 19 and 20 December;
Break-in at C and K Communications, St Mary’s Place, St Andrews on 19 December

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.

