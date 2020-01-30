Two men charged over alleged £9,000 whisky thefts from distilleries in Tayside and Moray

Police have charged two men, aged 26 and 27, following the alleged thefts of whisky from shops and distilleries in Moray and Perthshire.

The thefts are said to have taken place on Tuesday January 28 and Wednesday January 29, in the Aberlour, Dufftown, Tomintoul and Aberfeldy areas.

The total value of whisky allegedly stolen has been estimated at over £9,000.

Inquiries into the matter are ongoing and the two men are expected to appear at Elgin Sherriff Court today, Thursday January 30.

PC Lisa Warren, from the Forres and Speyside Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to reassure our communities that officers will respond to any reports of theft and will conduct thorough enquiries to not only recover the stolen property, but to bring those responsible to justice.”