Two men charged following series of thefts from parked vehicles in Montrose

Two men have been charged following a series of thefts from vehicles parked in Montrose over the weekend.

Vehicles in the town’s John Street, Panmure Street and Reform Street were targeted between May 16 and 18.

Two men, both aged 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

The men have also been charged in relation to subsequent use of bank cards taken from a vehicle.

Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Constable Louise Sherriffs of Montrose Police Station said: “Many thefts are opportunistic but it is important that people take steps to discourage criminals.

“Simple acts such as locking your car, not storing valuables in view or hiding them from view can help prevent you from becoming a victim of crime. Please report any suspicious activity around a vehicle to police as promptly as possible to allow officers to take action.

“Further inquiries are ongoing into these incidents and I would urge anyone who may have information but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 to contact Police Scotland.