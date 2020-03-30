Two men charged after incident in Dundee city centre

Police were called to a city centre street after a disturbance broke out outside a chemists.

Witnesses claimed it was like “something from a movie” as they watched police arrive on Reform Street, just outside Boots.

Officers arrived at the scene at around 11.30am on Saturday and around 30 minutes later had managed to bring the situation under control, with two men subsequently arrested and charged.

A number of people had gathered to watch the dramatic scenes, with two vans parked up and police also on foot.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said: “I was standing in the queue waiting to go into Boots to collect a prescription.

“The city centre was pretty much deserted apart from the queue and police officers who were keeping an eye ion the situation.

“There were about three police vehicles, including a big van in City Square itself and one parked just outside Boots.

“Something seemed to kick off and there was a fair bit of shouting.

“They were all over the man within seconds and I saw them slap handcuffs on him and lead him to the van.

Another witness, who also wished to remain anonymous, added: “The city centre was empty apart from the police and the queue at Boots. Nobody else was going about as most people seemed to have heeded the warnings to stay at home.

“It was very strange, like something out of a movie.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A man was arrested for drugs offences at 12pm in Reform Street and another man was found to be in possession of a knife at 11.30am in Reform Street.

“A 44 -year-old man was charged with possession of a knife and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.”

“A 38-year-old man is to be charged for possession of drugs.”