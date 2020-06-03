Wednesday, June 3rd 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Two men charged after alleged break-ins at Tayside caravan park and other thefts

by Steven Rae
June 3, 2020, 8:25 am Updated: June 3, 2020, 8:25 am
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a number of break-ins to caravans at a site in Perthshire.

Police made an appeal for information about the crimes last week.

The pair, aged and 33 and 32, have also been charged in connection with break-ins to two sheds in Aberfeldy and the theft of a bike, all in early January.

They will appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date, police said today.

Officers thanked everyone who shared their appeal or contacted them with information.

>> Read more of the latest news and sport from Dundee, Tayside and Fife by clicking here