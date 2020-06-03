Two men charged after alleged break-ins at Tayside caravan park and other thefts

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a number of break-ins to caravans at a site in Perthshire.
Police made an appeal for information about the crimes last week.
The pair, aged and 33 and 32, have also been charged in connection with break-ins to two sheds in Aberfeldy and the theft of a bike, all in early January.
They will appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date, police said today.
Officers thanked everyone who shared their appeal or contacted them with information.
