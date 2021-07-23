Two men arrested after heavy police presence in Dundee streets

Two men have been arrested following a disturbance in Dundee which was attended by up to 15 police officers.

Police were stationed in and around South Road and Craigard Road in Charleston from around 11am on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed men aged 26 and 40 have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, described the scenes as “chaos” as he looked on from his home.

Large police presence

He added: “There was a lot of shouting out in the street and the next thing there was about eight or nine police vehicles here.

“Someone said there were maybe as many as 15 coppers in attendance.

“It was chaos as Craigard Road was essentially blocked due to all the vehicles arriving en masse.

“My initial thought was it was maybe a drugs raid just because of the sheer presence.

“I saw one guy being arrested but the whole episode maybe lasted 45 minutes and it was over.”

Another local said there was also an unmarked police vehicle in attendance as he surveyed what was going on.

He said: “The police presence to me looked like it was anticipating something major, they were over the two streets.

“It certainly wasn’t what I was expecting to see on my way out the front door.”

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 11am on Friday July 23, to reports of a disturbance on South Road, Dundee.

“Two men aged 26 and 40 were arrested in connection with this incident and have now been charged.

“They are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on a later date.”