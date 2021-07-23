Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two men arrested after heavy police presence in Dundee streets

By James Simpson
July 23, 2021, 6:40 pm
Two men have been arrested following a disturbance in Dundee which was attended by up to 15 police officers.

Police were stationed in and around South Road and Craigard Road in Charleston from around 11am on Friday.

Police were spotted on Craigard Road on Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed men aged 26 and 40 have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, described the scenes  as “chaos” as he looked on from his home.

Large police presence

He added: “There was a lot of shouting out in the street and the next thing there was about eight or nine police vehicles here.

“Someone said there were maybe as many as 15 coppers in attendance.

“It was chaos as Craigard Road was essentially blocked due to all the vehicles arriving en masse.

Police were spotted in and around properties on South Road.

“My initial thought was it was maybe a drugs raid just because of the sheer presence.

“I saw one guy being arrested but the whole episode maybe lasted 45 minutes and it was over.”

Another local said there was also an unmarked police vehicle in attendance as he surveyed what was going on.

He said: “The police presence to me looked like it was anticipating something major, they were over the two streets.

“It certainly wasn’t what I was expecting to see on my way out the front door.”

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 11am on Friday July 23, to reports of a disturbance on South Road, Dundee.

“Two men aged 26 and 40 were arrested in connection with this incident and have now been charged.

“They are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on a later date.”