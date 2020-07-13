Two men arrested after 35-year-old found with injuries to his head near Slessor Gardens in Dundee

Witnesses have described their shock after a man was found “badly” injured in the street on Saturday night.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Dock Street, near Slessor Gardens, shortly after 7pm as people rushed to the man’s aid.

Onlookers assisted officers once they arrived at the scene, before a number of them gave statements.

The man was later taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries were said to not be life-threatening.

One motorist, who was on the scene shortly after the incident, got there just as police and paramedics arrived.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “I have to praise the members of the public that rushed to this guy’s aid. There were two small pools of blood around his head, it was pretty shocking to see.

“There were a few police officers at the scene, they placed the guy into the recovery position, but thankfully even at that point I think he was responsive but looked groggy.

“I’m pleased to hear he hasn’t been too badly injured, it certainly looked like he was in a bad way.”

Another man could see the man appeared to have injuries on the side of his head, which members of the public were attending to.

He added: “Fair play to those that stopped. There was a small crowd of people at the scene but two people were applying pressure with a item of clothing to the side of the man’s head.

“There were two substantial pools of blood on the concrete when the ambulance crew arrived on the scene.

“The police and ambulance personnel were on the scene fairly quickly and appeared to be taking statements off of people who had witnessed what had happened, or certainly some of what unfolded.

“I only saw the chap on the floor when I was walking towards the City Quay but I was shocked to see the condition he was in.”

Two men in their 30s since been arrested and charged in connection with the man’s assault and are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland was made aware of a 35-year-old man found injured near Slessor Gardens in Dundee around 7.25pm on Saturday, July 11.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

“Two men – aged 35 and 31 – has been arrested and charged in connection with assault. They are both expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”