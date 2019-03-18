Two men and one woman who died in fatal crash on A90 named by police

Police Scotland have named the three victims of the road traffic collision on the A90 near the Drumlithie junction on Tuesday March 12.

They were Zaharina Hristova, 37, Silyan Stefanova, 42, and Dimitar Georgiev, 32, all from Bulgaria.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm and involved a red Renault Megane, a bus and a silver Ford B Max.

The three people who died were all passengers in the red Renault Megane.

The 34 year old man who was the driver of the Renault Megane has been charged in relation to alleged road traffic offences and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday, 14 March.