Two men and a woman due in court after £130,000 drugs seizure at Dundee property

Two men and a woman have been charged after drugs worth more than £100,000 were found in a property in Dundee.

On Wednesday October 7, police searched a house on Ladywell Avenue, and recovered a quantity of cannabis, with an estimated street value of £130,000.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday October 9.

Police said inquiries are continuing and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.