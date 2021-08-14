News / Local / Fife Two men and a woman charged after alleged stand-off with police in Cowdenbeath By Steven Rae August 14, 2021, 1:53 pm Updated: August 14, 2021, 2:50 pm Significant emergency service resources attended the scene. Three people are due to appear in court after an alleged stand-off with police in Fife. Two men and one woman were arrested after officers were called to a disturbance at a block of flats in on Copeland Crescent at around 6am on Friday. Police at the scene in Copeland Crescent on Friday. The incident went on for nearly six hours with surrounding roads blocked off by emergency vehicles. Officers in riot gear and a dogs unit were called to the scene. Firefighters and paramedics were also in attendance. The three accused are expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, Fife police have confirmed. Probe as Leuchars Primary School playpark deliberately set on fire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe