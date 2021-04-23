Two men admit sexual activity with horses, while third man distributed images of it

Two men have admitted charges of bestiality involving horses, while a third pled guilty to distributing images.

Jordan Turnbull, 28, and Joshua Lee-Paterson, 20, each admitted having “unnatural connection” with separate horses at Cothal Farm, Fintray.

Turnbull’s offence was committed between October and December 2018, while Lee-Paterson committed bestiality between October and November the same year.

And a third male, Mark Findlater, has now admitted a charge of distributing “obscene material” of his co-accused “engaging in sexual activities with horses”.