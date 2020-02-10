Two men accused of fighting in Dundee hostel armed with taser and sock containing ‘unknown item’

Two men have been accused of having a fight in a hostel while armed with a sock and a taser.

Gary Johnston, 34, and Terry Connell, 30, allegedly engaged in a stand-up fight at the Transform hostel on Soapwork Lane on February 9.

It is alleged that the pair behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm.

Johnston, of Soapwork Lane, allegedly brandished a sock containing an unknown item during the incident.

Prosecutors allege that an item believed to be a taser was brandished by Kemnay Gardens resident Connell.

The pair appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

Neither man made any plea and their case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.