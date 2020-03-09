Two men accused of attempted robbery at Dundee multi

Two men are facing claims that they burst into a flat armed with a knife and tried to rob two people.

Samuel Noble, of Burnside Court, and Samuel Glen, of Milnbank Road, are accused of committing the offence on March 5 at an address at Pitalpin Court.

The pair appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court where they made no plea in connection with the allegation.

It is accused that both men assaulted a man and a woman during the incident.

Prosecutors allege they entered the property uninvited before acting in an aggressive manner, making threats of violence, brandishing a knife and demanding money from the two people.

Noble, 33, and Glen, 26, allegedly did this in an attempt to rob the pair.

A further charge alleges that Noble was found in possession of a knife at Pitalpin Court.

Both men appeared from custody before Sheriff John Rafferty.

After no plea was tendered on their behalf, their case was continued for further examination.

They were each released on bail.