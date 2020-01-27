Two men accused of attacking woman, man and bouncer at nightclub in Dundee

Mark Paton, of Hebrides Drive, and Kieran Beattie, of Buttar’s Place, are accused of carrying out attacks in a city nightclub.

Paton, 40, is accused of assaulting Petula Donachie at Rewind, Seagate, on May 12, by throwing a drink on her face.

Prosecutors allege that 24-year-old Beattie struck Lee Copland, a security worker, on the head with his arm.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Both men deny that, while acting with others, they assaulted Michael Carr by repeatedly punching him on the head and body, kicking him on the body, attempting to bite him on the face and biting him on the ear to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The pair, who claim self-defence, will stand trial in May.