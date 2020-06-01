Two men accused of attack with a hammer at Dundee property

Two men have been accused of endangering the life of another man by attacking him with a hammer.

Callum Samson, of Forth Crescent, and Terry Mudie, of Spey Drive, allegedly left Kevin Kimmet permanently disfigured on February 28 at an address on Strathcarron Place.

It is alleged they repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a hammer and a glass bottle.

This allegedly caused Mr Kimmet to suffer severe injury, permanent disfigurement and was to the danger of his life.

On February 29 on Forth Crescent, Samson allegedly acted aggressively towards Mr Kimmet as well as threatening violence and brandishing a hammer.

He was also allegedly found in possession of the weapon.

Mudie, 31, appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea before Sheriff George Way.

His case was continued for further examination and he was released on bail ahead of a further court hearing.

Samson, 18, was previously fully committed in respect of the allegations.