Two lawnmowers stolen from Fife industrial estate in ‘brazen’ broad daylight theft

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of two lawnmowers in Glenrothes.

The incident happened around 2.10pm on Thursday, at the industrial estate in Woodgate Way North.

An Ifor Williams trailer containing two industrial lawn mowers was stolen by the occupants of a red Transit van, which hooked the trailer up and drove off.

Detective Constable Fraser Simpson from Glenrothes CID said: “This was a brazen theft in broad daylight and we would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.

“It is likely that those responsible will look to sell on the stolen mowers and so anyone who is offered such items should decline and report the sellers to us.

“Anyone who believes they have any information that can assist our ongoing inquiries should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Glenrothes CID via 101 and quote incident number 2396 of the August 15.