Two kids among five hurt in head-on road collision

Five people have been injured after a head-on collision in South Lanarkshire.

The accident happened on the A71 at Stonehouse at 8.25pm on Thursday.

It involved a black Audi A3 travelling west near Canderside Toll which appeared to lose control and cross to the eastbound lane of the carriageway and collide with a black Audi A4 car.

The 36-year-old driver of the Audi A3 was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, where he is currently being treated for multiple injuries.

Hospital staff described his condition as serious.

His 31-year-old passenger was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The 42-year-old driver of the Audi A4 and her two male passengers aged five and eight were taken to Wishaw General Hospital.

Inspector Graham Conner, of Motherwell traffic department, appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact officers via 101.