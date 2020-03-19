Two inmates at Scottish prison test positive for coronavirus, SPS confirms

Two inmates at HMP Kilmarnock have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) confirmed the cases on Thursday, and said another 28 people at the jail are “symptomatic”.

Both individuals who have tested positive are being cared for within the SPS estate and have not required hospital treatment.

Those showing symptoms are self-isolating within their cell for seven days.

An SPS spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that two prisoners within HMP Kilmarnock have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We are working closely with Health Protection Scotland and NHS colleagues to support those in our care and are following their advice.

“Clinically-led protocols for the management and care of those who contract Covid-19 are in place and advice and guidance about steps which should be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have already been issued to staff and those in our care.

“At this time there are no restrictions on movement in place therefore establishments are continuing to operate visits as normal.

“Anyone within our care who is presenting with symptoms of Covid-19 is required to self-isolate within their cell for seven days.

“Those who are self-isolating still have access to food and medication and we are working on ways to maintain communication with friends and family.”

It comes as the number of cases across Scotland rose to 266, with 27 in Tayside and nine in Fife.

There have been six confirmed fatalities from Covid-19 north of the border.

