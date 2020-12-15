Two injured in Dundee multi blaze which saw eighth floor residents evacuated

Two people were injured in a fire in a Dundee multi that is thought to have been started deliberately.

They were among eight people who had to be rescued by firefighters during the blaze on the eighth floor of Pitalpin Court on Coupar Angus Road on Sunday night.

The fire was one of three in the vicinity at the weekend being investigated by police. They are all thought to have been started on purpose.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a fire in the doorway of a flat on Pitalpin Court in Dundee shortly after 10pm on Sunday, December 13.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire with minimal damage. Two people were taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and similar incidents have been reported in the area on Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3285 of 13 December.”

Fire investigation officers were back at the block yesterday while police officers guarding the eighth floor described it as “a crime scene.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were alerted at 10.02pm on Sunday, December 13 to reports of a dwelling fire at a high-rise building at Pitalpin Court, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and two height vehicles to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“Two casualties were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Firefighters left after making the area safe.”

A spokesman at Dundee SFRS control added that crews needed the use of four sets of breathing apparatus and two height appliances to fight the fire.

Meanwhile, other residents in Pitalpin Court described the scenes on Sunday night.

‘It was really scary’

Sandra Kaszubowska, 23, who lives on the sixth floor, raised the alarm.

Sandra said: “I smelt smoke and then I heard a fire alarm going off. I immediately called the fire brigade.

“It was really scary as I was in my flat with my baby. Firemen came to the door and told me just to stay where I was while they dealt with the fire.”

Sandra said when she looked out the window she could see a lot of fire engines and police vehicles.

She said: “At one point I saw around eight people being led to safety, including a child.

“I think they were all the people who live on the floor where the fire was.”

One elderly resident, who asked not to be named, said she was really worried.

She said: “There was also a fire in the building on Saturday night. I want to find out what’s going on. I’m really scared and worried.”