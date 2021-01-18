Man suffers ‘serious injuries’ after reportedly falling from fifth floor of Dundee multi

Two people were injured after trouble flared at a block of flats in the city.

Police Scotland was first called to Ancrum Court at around 11.15pm after reports a 33-year-old man had been assaulted, sustaining minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man was seriously hurt after reportedly jumping from a window.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were all called to the site and officers could be seen at the multi yesterday afternoon.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said the incident and its aftermath appeared to happen on the fifth floor.

They said: “I heard a lot of shouting saying that the police were coming and banging as the police broke down the door – that’s when I heard a lassie screaming and shouting.

“There were police, ambulance and the fire brigade here as the police set a fire alarm off when trying to get into the property.”

Another also heard the commotion outside on the landing.

They said: “I heard loud, loud banging and a female voice screaming – that’s what I heard the most was her screaming. At about 1am the police came to the door asking if I had heard anything but they said the banging was probably them trying to get into the flat.

“I have heard from other neighbours that someone was assaulted in the flat and when they knew the police were coming the guy who had done it had jumped out the window to get away from them.

“It’s a fair height to be jumping out a window from the fifth floor.

“The police were here from when it happened right through to about 4pm this afternoon.

“This used to be a lovely flat block with mostly older folk but now there is a lot of drug use and constant problems.”

Another resident witnessed the emergency services arriving at the flat in the early hours.

They said: “I first heard someone walking round the outside of the flats shouting that the police were coming then all of a sudden vans came speeding up with their lights flashing.

“I only saw two but there was ambulances and the fire brigade here as well. We had no idea what was going on.”

Police said inquiries were continuing into the incident.

A spokesman said: “Around 11.15pm on Saturday January 16 2021, officers attended a property on Ancrum Court in Dundee after receiving a report of a 33-year-old man having been assaulted. He sustained minor injuries.

“A second man, aged 34, sustained injuries after a fall at the property. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident 4067 of 16 January.”