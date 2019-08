Emergency services have rushed to a crash at one of Dundee’s busiest roundabouts, with two people injured.

The collision, involving two cars, happened at the circle where Strathmartine Road meets the Kingsway.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “There was a two-vehicle collision at the Strathmartine roundabout on the Kingsway earlier today.

“Two people sustained minor injuries as a result.

“Police are currently in attendance at the scene.”

More on this incident as we get it.