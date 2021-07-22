News / Local / Perthshire Two hospitalised after A90 crash between Dundee and Perth By Alasdair Clark July 22, 2021, 6:28 pm Updated: July 22, 2021, 6:28 pm Police remain on scene Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A90 between Dundee and Perth. Drivers faced delays of up to 30 minutes following the incident near Inchture. It happened just after 5pm on Thursday. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received report of a two-car road crash on the A90 at Inchture around 5.10pm Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe