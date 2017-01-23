Two forklifts worth £50k stolen from yard

An investigation has been launched after two forklift trucks were stolen from machinery dealer.

The vehicles, worth around £50,000 each, were taken from Ness Plant yard in Brechin’s Forfar Road.

The theft took place on Friday between 2am and 2.30am.

The Manitou MLT643 forklifts are data tagged with serial numbers 972054 and 972160, according to the company.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 or any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”