Two farms in Angus broken into with tools and equipment stolen

Members of the public in Angus have been urged to keep an eye out for stolen goods which could now be for sale locally.

A farm at Forestmuir near Forfar was broken into some time between 10am on December 5 and 10am on December 10.

A set of orange long-reach Stihl hedge trimmers worth about £800 were stolen from the farm’s shed.

An orange Husqvarna chainsaw and some non-power tools were taken from a shed on a farm at Lintrathen near Kirriemuir, some time between 6pm on December 10 and 2am on December 11.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “While we are not formally linking these crimes at the moment, we would ask farmers and rural householders in Angus to be aware of them and make sure the security of your outbuildings is adequate.

“It is unlikely that anyone would have seen these thefts take place due to their locations, however it is possible the stolen items have been offered for sale locally, and we would like to hear from anyone who has been offered any items like this recently.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”