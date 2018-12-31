Two expected in court after armed police drama in Menzieshill

A man and a woman are expected to appear in court this week after armed police surrounded a block of flats in Dundee.

Police were called to Menzieshill on Friday amid reports that a male with a sword had threatened a council worker.

Several officers carrying guns circled a property on Leith Walk in a stand-off that lasted more than five hours.

One resident, who was not allowed to leave the building, said: “I went to leave this morning and was told to go back into my flat. We have not been told anything. It’s quite scary. I went to my window and saw loads of police and armed officers with guns.”

Police Scotland said in a statement: “The incident in Leith Walk has now been concluded safely.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody.

“A 43-year-old woman who was inside the property during the incident has also been arrested in connection with an unrelated matter.

“Some officers will remain in the area while further inquiries are conducted, however Forth Crescent has been reopened.

“We would like to thank the residents in the area for their patience and understanding while this incident was dealt with.”