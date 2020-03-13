Two Dundee University buildings to be deep cleaned over the weekend amid coronavirus fears

Two buildings at the University of Dundee have been closed so that they can be deep cleaned over the weekend amid coronavirus fears.

It’s believed a student had been in contact with a known case of Covid-19 and the Matthew and Crawford Buildings have since been closed as a result.

A spokesman for the University of Dundee confirmed that, although the student had not been diagnosed with the virus, they are now in self-isolation.

He said: “Consequently, we are taking all precautionary measures and have taken the decision to close both the Matthew and Crawford buildings so that they can be deep cleaned over the weekend.

“This is an extra precaution that goes beyond the public health guidance and is being taken to provide additional reassurance to all staff and students that we will take all appropriate action to protect their health and wellbeing.

“The buildings are now closed for the weekend. We anticipate they will reopen on Monday morning.”