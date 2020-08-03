Two Dundee sports shops to close following financial hardship caused by coronavirus

Two Dundee sports shops are to close after Covid-19 forced it to enter administration.

DW Sports said it expects to appoint insolvency specialists today as its income was wiped out during closure during lockdown.

It operates shops at the Gallagher Retail Park and Dundee’s Murraygate.

However, the DW gym which also operates at Gallagher Retail Park is not part of the administration process as it falls under the Fitness First arm of the company, which is not part of the insolvency procedure.

DW Sports stressed that Fitness First, which is a sister company of DW, will continue to operate as a separate company and its 43 clubs will be unaffected .

The company said it will now wind down its retail business for good, with its website ceasing trading with immediate effect and closing-down sales starting at its 50 remaining stores.

The administrators intend to support employees, customers and gym members as far as possible while they look to secure a buyer or buyers for some or all of the DW Sports portfolio.