Two Dundee streets are set to close for two weeks for roadworks.

Moncur Crescent in Coldside will be closed westbound between Canning Street and Strathmartine Road from Monday August 21 for the renewal of water mains.

The works form part of Scottish Water’s £5 million transformation programme for Dundee, which has seen pipes – some of which are older than the Tay Road Bridge – replaced for more than 11,000 households so far.

Bank Street will also be closed along its entire length for two weeks, also from August 21, to enable resurfacing work to be carried out.