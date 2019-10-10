Two Dundee climate protesters arrested in London

Two Dundee activists who joined an international climate protest in London have been arrested by the Metropolitan Police, the Tele understands.

Thousands of people have taken part in the disruption organised by Extinction Rebellion (XR) this week, blocking streets and setting up campsites as they called for swift and decisive action by local and national governments to protect the environment.

Ten people from Dundee set up camp in the City of Westminster. The Tele understands two were arrested yesterday but one has since been released and is being looked after by XR’s own wellbeing team.

The Met said it had arrested 800 people in total and seized several tonnes of equipment since the protests started on Monday.

A notice issued on Tuesday required activists to relocate to a permitted protest zone in Trafalgar Square or face arrest.

Some of the campsites – including the one in Westminster favoured by the Dundee protesters – were cleared yesterday.

In a message posted on social media, Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick warned activists: “If you want to protest, you can go to the middle of Trafalgar Square.

“If you are protesting in the other sites you’re acting unlawfully and we will arrest you.

“I imagine you will go to court and you are very likely to get a criminal record.”