Two due in court charged with serious assault after incident in Alyth street

Two men are due in court today after an incident on an Alyth street.

The men, aged 42 and 30, have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious assault in the Perthshire town on April 1.

Witnesses reported hearing a disturbance in Beech Court at 2.30am.

It is understood the alleged victim’s mother contacted the police after discovering the injuries on Thursday last week, which led to a big police presence in the area overnight and into Friday.

Three police cars were camped out on Beech Court, with officers undertaking door-to-door enquiries.

Forensics officers were also investigating.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that two men aged 42 and 30 have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious assault in Alyth on 1st April.

“They have been kept in custody and are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court later today.”