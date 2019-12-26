Two drink-driving Dundonians disqualified every week

Motorists from Dundee are being disqualified at a rate of almost two a week, according to official figures.

Statistics published by the DVLA show that an average of 80 motorists are having their licences revoked for driving or attempting to drive after drinking enough alcohol to be above the drink drive limit every year.

A handful of drivers are being disqualified for attempting to drive “while unfit through drink”, and around 10 motorists a year are taken off the road are failing to supply a specimen for analysis when challenged by police at the roadside.

About a dozen drivers have been disqualified for more obscure offences, such as being “in charge of a vehicle” while unfit through drink or above the drink-drive limit – which can lead to individuals being convicted even if they had no intention of driving and fined up to £2,500.

At least five others have been disqualified in recent years for failing to provide breath samples.

© Stock

The figures provided to the Tele via a freedom of information request relate to convictions and disqualifications since January 1 2015 – four weeks after the drink-drive limit in Scotland was reduced to 22 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Each of the drivers disqualified is based at an address in the DD1, DD2, DD3, DD4 or DD5 postcode area.

Drink-driving offences fell rapidly in the months after the new limit – equivalent to less than a single drink – was introduced and have continued to decline since.

On average, disqualifications in Dundee have reduced by 3% every year since 2015.

Despite this, the road safety charity Brake has called on police to step up the enforcement of drink-driving laws after a survey carried out on its behalf found 72% of 1,037 drivers believed random spot checks should be introduced.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, said: “Drink and drug driving are a blight on our roads and drivers need to expect that if they break the law they will be caught and punished.

“It’s vital that drivers, and passengers, are aware of the dangers of drink and drug driving, especially ahead of the busy festive season.

“Whilst we want people to go out and enjoy themselves, drivers must know that getting behind the wheel after drinking can have potentially devastating consequences.

“Simply put, if you are drinking, don’t drive, and if you must drive, don’t drink.”

A conviction for drink-driving can lead to at least six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a driving ban for at least a year – with penalty points remaining on a motorist’s record for 11 years.