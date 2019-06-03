Two Door Cinema Club to play at Fat Sams later this month

Indie-pop outfit Two Door Cinema Club are set to perform in Dundee to celebrate the launch of new album False Alarm.

The trio, known for singles such as Undercover Martyn, What You Know and Changing of the Seasons, will play Fat Sams on June 25 at 7pm.

The venue has partnered with Broughty Ferry record store Assai for the show, with gig tickets bundled with a CD or vinyl copy of the new record.

The CD bundle is £17, while the vinyl bundle is £28.

A maximum of four ticket/album bundles can be bought per person. However, individual tickets can be bought for £13 – but are strictly limited to one per customer and/or address.

Assai has warned that controls are in place to prevent ticket touting, with each ticket branded with the name of the person who has purchased them which must be matched to photo ID on entry.

Assai Records said: “We’ve been big fans for a long time and we can’t wait to hear more of their heart-melting infectious indie-pop.”

Exact times for the show are yet to be confirmed but doors are set to open at 7pm, with a curfew of 9pm. The show itself is expected to run for 45 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased at Assai Records for the Fat Sams show, and another show on June 24 at Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms.