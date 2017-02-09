Their route to Tannadice Street was very different but, for United and Dundee new men Alex Nicholls and Marc Klok, the next few months will provide a chance to make Scottish football their permanent home.

Winger-cum-striker Nicholls arrived at Dundee United late on transfer-deadline day on a loan deal from Barnet. After more a decade spent with five lower-division clubs down south, this is his first venture into the game outside England.

Across the road at Dens, from his teens, Dutchman Klok’s stated ambition was to make it in English football and that took him on a journey from Holland, to Ross County and then on to Cherno More in Bulgaria before he finally landed down south at Oldham last summer.

After six months in the English League One, he’s back for a second stint in Scotland and feels he’s ready to show his worth.

While he still believes the British game is most suited to his ability, he reveals it was the spell in Eastern Europe that saw his talent develop.

“I feel Bulgaria formed me as a player because I had a good run of games at a high level,” he said.

“I won the cup and super cup and played Europa League. There were big games and it was a big time.

“That experience in the pocket is good for me and I can now show Scotland who Marc Klok is.”

Despite playing the best part of 50 games at a high level in Bulgaria, Klok had to go on trial before earning a six-month contract at Oldham. He went through the same process at Dens last week but has no problem with that.

“I ran out of contract at Oldham then didn’t extend it for a couple of reasons. Then I got a call saying Dundee wanted me on trial. I came over, trained a couple of days and signed.

“I think if a club says they’re not sure yet, my feeling is the only thing you do is make sure they have to sign you when they see you.

“You can say I am not coming on trial but, if you are confident enough, you go and train with them and show them you are good enough.

“I’ve done it before. I think this was the fourth time I have been on trial and earned a contract.

“It’s just the fact of football now, you accept that. I wanted to come here because I believe this is a good club for me to develop further, so I was happy to prove myself.

Meanwhile, for United’s most recent arrival, Nicholls’ move north was very much about getting game time.

The 29-year-old’s career so far has been spent with the likes of Walsall, Exeter and most recently Barnet.

He moved to the Londoners just last summer but, after a change of manager, found himself in the unusual position of watching rather than playing.

Signed by vastly-experienced lower-league manager Martin Allen, initially all was going well for Nicholls.

However, after Allen left for non-league Eastleigh, his game-time was reduced.

“I was playing at the start of the season but the manager changed and I found myself out the team.

“I spoke to them because sitting around wasn’t doing me any good.

“I’ve always played wherever I’ve been. I’ve missed time through injury but when I’ve been fit I’ve played.

“Sitting around wasn’t an option for me, I have this chance now and it’s up to me to take it. When my agent said Dundee United wanted me, I was happy to speak to the manager and come up.”

“I didn’t know a lot about the Scottish game but I’ve been doing my research and I know Stewart Murdoch from when he came on loan to Northampton few years back.”