Two dead on day of tragedy in Dundee

Police are investigating two deaths in unrelated incidents at separate addresses in Dundee.

A woman was found with what are understood to be knife injuries at a house in Dunholm Terrace, Charleston, at 6.45pm last night. She later died after being taken to Ninewells Hospital.

One resident said: “There are still police in the block. There were two smaller medical vehicles and an ambulance here as well as about eight police officers.”

Another added: “The street was cordoned off from around 6pm.”

The case has since been reported to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Officers attended an address in the Charleston area of Dundee around 6.45pm on Wednesday following concern being reported for an injured woman in her 50s.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she sadly died. Inquiries are ongoing into the incident but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“Police Scotland has referred the incident to PIRC for review and therefore no further comment can be provided.”

A spokesman for the PIRC added: “As is standard procedure, the incident was referred to us by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and our report will be submitted to them in due course.”

Meanwhile, police have launched a separate investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in a Hilltown flat.

A number of officers, including CID, remained at Dallfield Court this morning as the investigation continued.

One witness said emergency services had been in the area from around 10.30pm last night before it was confirmed a woman had died.

He said: “From what I have heard from other tenants there had been concerns for the woman’s wellbeing. It was someone from one of the other blocks who raised the alarm before the emergency services arrived. I came past shortly after 11pm and noticed the police and the ambulance crews on the scene. There were two police officers.

“I was told she was only 43.

“It’s tragic that another person has lost their life at such a young age.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a woman’s body was found after officers gained entry to one of the flats near the main entrance. A police car was stationed outside the multi as officers continued their investigation into her death.

Another local added: “There appeared to be one uniformed officer standing outside the door while a CID officer was also in attendance.”

The police spokesman added: “Officers attended an address on Dallfield Court at around 10.30pm on Wednesday in response to concerns raised for a resident.

“Entry was gained and the body of a woman in her 40s was found. The death is being treated as unexplained and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

