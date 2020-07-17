Two dead after car hits building in Fife

Two people have died after a car struck a building in Leven in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Barron Terrace, on the Windygates Road, shortly after 3am.

A building at the scene has partially collapsed.

Police have closed the road and traffic has been diverted.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they had assisted during the incident.

She said: “We were called to a building fire Barron Terrace at 3.04am. A car had struck the building.”