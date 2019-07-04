Two-day tickets for Dundee’s Hogmanay event to cost £70

Advanced discount two-day tickets for Dundee’s Hogmanay event will cost £70, it has been revealed.

Plans have been put in place to host the first major Hogmanay event in Dundee city centre for 20 years.

Advanced discount tickets will cost £36.40 (£32.50 plus booking fee).

The Tele exclusively revealed that the “It’s Happening” party will start in City Square on December 30 and continue on December 31 and through to the bells.

So far, it has been announced that 70s band Squeeze will be entertaining the crowds gathered in City Square.

The man behind the Hogmanay bash is well-known city businessman and property developer John Gibson, who said the idea came from his daughter Jill.

Tickets will be available to buy online from July 5 at 10am.