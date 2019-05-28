Two cops taken to Ninewells after ‘syringe attack’ at Dundee multi

A woman was due to appear in court in connection with an alleged “syringe” attack on two city police officers.

A disturbance at Hilltown Court was reported to have taken place yesterday.

Two officers, believed to be police constables, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police were seen investigating the alleged attack in the multi-storey building in the hours following the alleged incident.

The woman is expected to appear from custody before a sheriff at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm a 31-year-old woman has been arrested after a disturbance in the Hilltown area of Dundee at 6.50am on Monday.

“She is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

“Two officers were injured as a result of the disturbance and taken to hospital for treatment.”