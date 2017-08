Amy Holmes, 22, was fined £300 and issued with six driving penalty points.

Holmes, of Dunbar Court, Glenrothes, admitted that on March 29, at various roads in Dundee, including West Victoria Dock Street, she drove a car without insurance.

Brian Mair, 30, of Cawdor Drive, Glenrothes, was fined £400 and issued with eight driving penalty points after he admitted that he caused or permitted Holmes to use the car without insurance.