Two charged with assault following alleged bleach attack at Dundee’s Wellgate Centre

Two men were arrested and charged with assault following a disturbance at Dundee’s Wellgate Centre on Saturday morning.

Witnesses claimed bleach was thrown on shoppers during the fracas.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the shopping centre at 11.21am and made two arrests.

It is understood the incident occurred at a branch of B&M on the ground floor of the mall.

Witnesses said security guards restrained one man before police arrived at the scene.

Neither the Wellgate Centre nor B&M would comment on the incident.

Two people were treated by paramedics at the scene.