Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Dundee.

The incident happened around 1.35am on Monday January 4, when a 20-year-old man was stabbed on Cleghorn Street.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The two men, aged 21 and 25, are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday January 6.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, of Tayside Police Division, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward and provided vital information towards the investigation.”