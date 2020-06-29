Two charged as £4,500 worth of heroin seized in drug search

Over £4,500 worth of heroin has been recovered by police in Tayside after a drug search last week.

A drugs search warrant was carried out in Lansdowne Court and police recovered over £4,500 worth of the class A drug as well as tablets and a quantity of cash.

Two people have been charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Further charges may be preferred in due course.

Lochee Inspector Kat Thompson said: “I am committed to tackling the issue of drug misuse within Lochee and this is a great example of the proactive policing that my officers are currently doing in the area.

“I urge anyone who has information relating to those involved in the sale and supply of drugs to report the matter to the police via 101, email my Community Team at taysidelocheecpt@scotland.pnn.police.uk or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”