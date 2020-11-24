Two charged after cannabis farm uncovered in Perth

Two men have been arrested following an £8,000 drugs bust in Perth.

A cannabis farm was uncovered in the Letham area of the city.

Police say the men have been charged in connection with the find and will appear in court at a later date.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Following the execution of a drugs search warrant in the Letham area of Perth on Thursday November 19, a cannabis cultivation with an estimated value of £8,000 was discovered.

“Two men aged 45 and 18 were arrested and charged. They will be reported and should appear at court at a later date.”