Two cars involved in a collision at “busy” roundabout in Dundee

A motorist has spoken of his relief following a road smash at a city roundabout.

The two-vehicle collision took place around 3.25pm as commuters were about to join the Kingsway traffic from Riverside Avenue, Dundee.

A spokesman for police confirmed there were no injuries in yesterday’s incident.

One man who had been a passenger in a vehicle bound for Perth said there were concerns that something more serious had happened when he saw police dog units at the scene.

He added: “I’m pleased to hear everyone is OK. There were four police officers at the scene and when I saw the dog unit I thought someone had potentially fled the area.

“It is a busy circle, I’m amazed there aren’t more accidents.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Officers attended an RTC on Kingsway West at around 3.25pm. There were no injuries to those involved.”