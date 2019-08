Two cars have crashed into the back of a lorry on the A90.

The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the road between Inchture and Longforgan just before 6.30am.

One person is enroute to Ninewells, although their injuries are not to be life-threatening.

The road is down to one lane and commuters are facing disruption because of debris on the road.

A police spokeswoman said that the road should reopen soon, with the vehicles involved currently getting uplifted.