One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major Perthshire road.

The A85 is currently closed at Quiog, between Crieff and Comrie, following the incident.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision at arounf 10.35am.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a two-vehicle collison between a car and a van on the A85 at Quiog shortly after 10.35am.

“One person has been taken to hospital.

“The road is currently blocked while awaiting recovery of the vehicles.”